Sarah Polley Might Direct Disney’s Live-Action ‘Bambi’
DEER GOD
Oh deer. Disney’s got another live-action remake lined up, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Sarah Polley apparently might be taking the studio’s big bucks to direct it. Deadline reported that the Women Talking director has been in talks to lead Disney’s revamp of Bambi, which is currently in the early stages of development. The film, a retelling of a classic children’s story about a young fawn who loses his mother, is a stark departure from Polley’s other more mature films—spanning everything from the horrors of a remote religious colony to an introspective deep dive into her family history. Similar to The Lion King live-action movie, Bambi will likely see big-budget, CGI-generated animals with voice actors as opposed to any “live” stars. It also joins an ever-growing roster of live-action remakes Disney has slated in the coming years, including Snow White, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Moana.