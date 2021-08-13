Sarah Silverman Goes Off on Vaccine Mandate Haters

Comedian Sarah Silverman became the latest high-profile guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and she opened her second of two monologues Thursday night by highlighting the odd experience of filling in for her ex-boyfriend.

“Look, I know you guys miss Jimmy,” she began. “But take it from me, you will get over him. It’s true, he does not have to define you. Sure, you wasted your child-bearing years with him, but you will find you again. And this time, you’ll be stronger and you’ll be wiser. But also older. Look, my point is, freeze your eggs.”

Then, she moved on to the latest pandemic news, including the fact that Los Angeles may start requiring vaccinations to enter public indoor spaces. “If getting vaccinated lets me go to a bar or a gym in L.A., that is a small price to pay to hang out with some of the worst people alive,” Silverman joked.

“Making people get vaccinated is obviously a really touchy subject,” she added. “So I think there should be specific bars that we let the unvaccinated keep. You know, like Dave and Busters or like Cabo Wabo.”

“It’s weird that L.A. is leading the charge on rationality,” Silverman continued. “I mean, this is a city where 11% of the residents are life coaches. I’m not saying life coaches are crazy, I’m just saying crazy people are life coaches.”

Finally, playing devil’s advocate for the anti-vaxxer, she exclaimed, “I mean, come on! What’s next with this stuff, you know? Before kids can go to school, they’ll have to get a shot for polio, diphtheria, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B! Oh, wait, they already do that!”

