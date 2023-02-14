On her first night as guest host of The Daily Show Monday night, Sarah Silverman told viewers that she was “a little nervous” so “did that thing where you picture the audience naked, which is perfect because now I’m nervous and horny.”

The comedian decided to introduce herself in “the most Daily Show-y way possible,” playing a shockingly extensive montage of Fox News pundits calling her “aggressively unfunny,” and an “absolute fool” among other insults.

“These right-wing people really fucking hate me!” Silverman said in response. “I mean, what am I, a gender-neutral bathroom over here? What am I, a Starbucks cup that just says ‘Happy Holidays’ over here? What am I, a grown woman with an opinion? Oh yeah, that’s probably it.”

From there, Silverman moved on to her top story of the night about Rihanna’s big pregnancy reveal during the Super Bowl half-time show Sunday night. “That’s right, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant by bringing on all the sperm that didn’t make it,” she joked of the singer’s white-jumpsuited dancers.

“Did you see that, pregnant women?” she asked. “Rihanna just did a Super Bowl half-time show while pregnant! And you want my seat on the subway? Not anymore! The bar has been raised, so hold it.”

Silverman also addressed those who were “surprised” that Rihanna didn’t bring out Kanye West during their song “All of the Lights,” explaining, “When you think about it, it makes sense, because there wasn’t enough space for her dancers to form a swastika.” Then, for good measure, she added, “I can say that, because I’m a Nazi!”

