Sarah Silverman: Louis C.K. Masturbated in Front of Me With My Consent

Comedian Sarah Silverman claimed in a Monday radio interview that Louis C.K. used to masturbate in front of her with her consent, Variety reports. “I don’t know if I’m going to regret saying this… I’ve known Louis forever, I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘Fuck yeah I want to see that!’’ Silverman reportedly said in an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. “It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘Fucking no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”
Louis C.K. has been accused by multiple female comedians of masturbating in front of them without their consent. “I’m not saying what he did was okay. I’m just saying at a certain point, when he became influential, not even famous, but influential in the world of comedy, it changes,” Silverman said. “He felt like he was the same person, but the dynamic was different and it was not okay.”