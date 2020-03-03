Student Quarantined Days After Classmates Shook Mike Pence’s Hand, Report Says
A student whose classmates met and shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly been put under quarantine after his mom came into contact with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. The unnamed male student from Sarasota Military Academy and his mother have both been quarantined at home, according to a post on the academy’s Facebook page. The Herald Tribune reported that the mother came in contact with an infected person through her “professional role” but neither of the two are exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus. On Friday, Sarasota cadets shook hands and posed for photos with Pence, who was in Sarasota for a fundraiser. The Pentagon is said to have been in touch with the school about the student. Last week, President Donald Trump tapped Pence to lead the administration’s coronavirus task force.