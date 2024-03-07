Woman’s BF Replaced Yacht Freezer Just After She Vanished: Investigator
TROUBLED WATERS
Just after Sarm Heslop went missing in the U.S. Virgin Islands in March 2021, her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, sailed to Grenada, replaced the freezer and other parts of his yacht, and then allegedly sold the boat, a private investigator told the New York Post. David Johnston, a former police officer working with Heslop’s family, said the new details point to foul play, with Bane as the chief suspect. “Sarm likely is dead, and her death was untimely and could have been a murder,” Johnston told the newspaper. Bane was the last person seen with the 41-year-old British woman before her disappearance, heading to the boat, and was the one who reported her missing hours later. Police searched the land and sea and found nothing, but couldn’t secure a search warrant for Bane’s yacht before he sailed away. “From my experience of 30 years of being a cop, he is a significant person of interest, and he has some questions to answer,” Johnston said of Bane. “Until he does that, he should remain as the most likely suspect in her disappearance and death.”