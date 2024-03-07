CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Woman’s BF Replaced Yacht Freezer Just After She Vanished: Investigator

    TROUBLED WATERS

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Cane Garden Bay at dusk on the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

    Matt Propert/Getty

    Just after Sarm Heslop went missing in the U.S. Virgin Islands in March 2021, her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, sailed to Grenada, replaced the freezer and other parts of his yacht, and then allegedly sold the boat, a private investigator told the New York Post. David Johnston, a former police officer working with Heslop’s family, said the new details point to foul play, with Bane as the chief suspect. “Sarm likely is dead, and her death was untimely and could have been a murder,” Johnston told the newspaper. Bane was the last person seen with the 41-year-old British woman before her disappearance, heading to the boat, and was the one who reported her missing hours later. Police searched the land and sea and found nothing, but couldn’t secure a search warrant for Bane’s yacht before he sailed away. “From my experience of 30 years of being a cop, he is a significant person of interest, and he has some questions to answer,” Johnston said of Bane. “Until he does that, he should remain as the most likely suspect in her disappearance and death.”

    Read it at New York Post