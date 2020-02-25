Missing Mennonite Woman Was Kidnapped, Murdered, Police Say

A body found in Arizona has been identified as a Mennonite woman who vanished more than a month ago—and police say she was kidnapped and murdered.

When Sasha Krause went missing Jan. 18 from her hometown of Farmington, New Mexico, the San Juan County sheriff’s office said the disappearance was suspicious.

But even though Krause’s car was found in the parking lot of the Farmington Mennonite Church, investigators were not sure if she left of her own volition or had been abducted.

Aerial and canine searches turned up no trace of the 27-year-old, and a $50,000 reward offered by a police foundation did not yield any credible tips.

Then, over the weekend, the New Mexico authorities were notified that a camper found a body matching Krause’s description near Sunset Crater National Monument outside Flagstaff, Arizona. An autopsy completed Monday made a positive identification.

“To Sasha’s family, I give my heartfelt condolences,” San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said in a Facebook video Tuesday.

“Our investigation now transitions to a criminal investigation...in trying to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for Sasha’s kidnap and murder” the sheriff said, adding that federal authorities were joining the probe.

The Krause family issued a statement after the body was found but before it was officially identified, thanking the community and police for searching for “our dear Sasha.”

“They never gave up and we so appreciate that,” they said.