‘Sassy Trucker’ TikTok Influencer Stuck in Dubai Finally Free
‘HER NIGHTMARE’
A TikTok influencer from Houston known as the “Sassy Trucker” was finally allowed to leave Dubai months after she was placed under a travel ban over an altercation with a car rental agency, an advocate for her announced Tuesday. Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, tweeted that Tierra Young Allen, 29, has boarded a flight back to the U.S. from the United Arab Emirates and “is now relieved her nightmare has come to an end.” According to a statement from Stirling’s organization, Allen paid a roughly $1,360 fee to Dubai police to lift the travel ban. While the circumstances surrounding the incident behind her arrest remain somewhat unclear, it is believed Allen got in a car accident in a rental car and later yelled at an employee of the car rental agency. Under Emirati law, insulting another person in public can carry up to a year behind bars and a $5,450 fine. Allen has been held in the country since May and had her passport confiscated, Detained in Dubai said. It is unknown whether the criminal charges and civil suit against Allen in the UAE will be dropped.