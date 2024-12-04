Satanic Temple to Offer Religious Program for Public Elementary Students

Cheat Sheet
UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin’s Surprise Stop Before Killing of Brian Thompson
CAFFEINATED KILLER
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 5:06PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 4:50PM EST 
Suspected shooter of Brian Thompson
NYPD

The assassin who cooly gunned down the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of witnesses on Wednesday morning made a head-scratching stop before he carried out his hit. New photos released by police show that the suspect dipped into a nearby Starbucks just before he descended upon the Midtown Hilton around 6:45 a.m. to fatally shoot the 50-year-old Thompson as he walked there to give a speech at an investors meeting. The new photos—pulled from security footage—revealed only the alleged gunman’s eyes and hands, as he was wearing the same black facemask and black hoodie he wore during the shooting. Police did not say if the mystery man ordered anything at the coffee joint or if—by some extreme luck—he happened to give his first name for his hypothetical order. Police said the gunman “targeted” Thompson and fled the scene on an e-bike after shooting the health insurance CEO in his calf and back. He remained at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

Read it at New York Post

2
Trump Books Traditional Media in Rebuke of Pals for First TV Interview
WHAT GOES AROUND
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 12.04.24 5:07PM EST 
Former President Donald Trump and moderator Kristen Welker
William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty

Donald Trump’s coming back home...to NBC. The president-elect will sit down with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker for his first network interview since he won the presidency again last month. The conversation will tape on Friday before it airs on Sunday, and the network plans to release the full interview and transcript after it concludes. The sit-down marks a turn for Trump, who effectively shunned traditional media outlets in the run-up to the election in favor of either gabs with Fox News or lengthy debates with Joe Rogan. The interview comes more than a year after Welker launched her show with a Trump interview in September 2023, which critics—including at the Daily Beast—derided as unchallenging and ineffective despite Welker’s skill as an interviewer. Trump has previously derided Welker as “terrible,” “horrible,” and a “radical left Democrat.”

3

Satanic Temple to Offer Religious Program for Public Elementary Students

SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 4:15PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 4:12PM EST 
The Baphomet statue is seen in the conversion room at the Satanic Temple where a "Hell House" is being held in Salem, Massachusetts on October 8, 2019.
The Baphomet statue is seen in the conversion room at the Satanic Temple where a "Hell House" is being held in Salem, Massachusetts on October 8, 2019. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

The Satanic Temple will begin offering a religious studies program at a public elementary school in Ohio after a parent’s request. Seeking an alternative to the school’s Christian release program, a concerned parent at Edgewood Elementary school in Marysville, Ohio requested for a different program to be implemented at the school for non-Christian students. The school’s initial release program, organized by LifeWise Academy, sees students being removed from classes for 55 minutes each week to study the Bible or visit local churches. With the Satanic Temple’s new program, the Hellion Academy of Independent Learning (Hail), students at Edgewood can instead partake in “self-directed learning” and “good works in the community” once every month, where they’ll also have “inspirational guest speakers” and “tons of fun,” per the organization’s Facebook page. The Satanic Temple identifies as a “non-theistic” church, meaning it doesn’t believe in deities like God or Satan, but rather claims it is instead on a mission to promote pluralism among different religious views. “We aren’t trying to shut the LifeWise Academy down,” June Everett, an ordained minister at the Temple, told WCMH. “But I do think a lot of school districts don’t realize when they open the door for one religion, they open it for all of them.”

Read it at WCMH

4
‘Frasier’ Star to Release Memoir About His Sister’s Murder
FAMILY MATTERS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.04.24 3:52PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 3:14PM EST 
Kelsey Grammer at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala held at Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)
Kelsey Grammer at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala held at Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images) Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer is set to release a memoir in 2025 about his sister, Karen, and her murder in 1975. Karen, who was 18 at the time of her death, was kidnapped by multiple men from her job at Red Lobster. She was later stabbed to death after being raped. In a People exclusive, Grammer talked about his sister’s memory, and the healing journey he and his family have been on since the tragedy. “It is not a grief book. It is a life book, a celebration of Karen’s life,” Grammer, 69, told the outlet. “From a loving brother, I invite you to meet Karen. To know her and remember her with me.” Grammer has faced multiple other untimely deaths in his family. His father was killed by a trespasser on his property when the actor was just 13-years-old, which was five years before his sister’s death. Then in 1980, his two half brothers dying in a scuba diving incident. The memoir, entitled, “Karen: A Brother Remembers,” is expected to be released in May 2025. “Fifty years hence, I learned that love, that our love, is forever,” Grammer said.

Read it at PEOPLE

5
William and Harry Can’t Even Be in the Same Room Virtually
WORLDS APART
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 12.04.24 2:21PM EST 
Harry and William
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry are engaging in yet another very public display showing how toxic their relationship has become by refusing, once again, to appear together at an award ceremony honoring their mother’s legacy. While Harry will appear via pre-recorded video at the Diana Awards tomorrow, William will not attend and instead handed out letters to the winners on Wednesday. It’s arguably a slightly less absurd solution than that employed at another awards ceremony for the charity in March this year, which saw William speak live at the event with Harry’s speech delayed till after he had left. Adding to the sense of bitterness back then, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced the launch of her American Riviera Orchard brand on Instagram minutes before William took to the stage. Prince William’s new letter seemed to adopt some Sussex buzzwords, with the future king writing: “I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better.”

Read it at Newsweek

6
Trump Selects Space Traveler to Head NASA
ROCKETMAN
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.04.24 2:15PM EST 
Jared Isaacman attends WIRED Celebrates 30th Anniversary With LiveWIRED at The Midway SF on December 05, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for WIRED

Donald Trump picked tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, the president-elect announced on Truth Social. Isaacman currently serves as the CEO of the payments-technology company Shift4 Payments. The billionaire has also helped pioneer private space travel by funding Elon Musk’s SpaceX flights. “Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration,” Trump said in a post. Isaacman has been on two SpaceX flights, first in 2021 and most recently in September. “On my last mission to space, my crew and I traveled farther from Earth than anyone in over half a century. I can confidently say this second space age has only just begun,” Isaacman wrote on X following the announcement. “At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

7
Trump Rewards Convicted Loyalist Peter Navarro With Administration Role
PRISON TO WHITE HOUSE
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.04.24 1:43PM EST 
Peter Navarro.
Donald Trump named Peter Navarro to his new administration. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump has named former White House aide Peter Navarro as a senior counselor in his impending administration after the MAGA loyalist spent four months in prison for refusing to testify to Congress about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Navarro will serve as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, the president-elect announced in a pair of Wednesday Truth Social posts, hailing him as “a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it.” Navarro was convicted on two counts of contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena from Congress—prosecutors said he “chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law.” Hours after his release from prison in July, Navarro delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention. Now, he will be back in the White House. “The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills,” Trump wrote in his announcement. “His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas.”

8
Putin’s Relative Shares Classified Figures on MIA Soldiers in Ukraine
TOP SECRET
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.04.24 12:04PM EST 
Anna Tsivileva
Anton Vaganov/Reuters

A senior member of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government disclosed classified information on Russian soldiers who may be missing in action in Ukraine, The Times of London reports. At a recent parliamentary meeting, Anna Tsivileva—who happens to be Putin’s first cousin once removed, in addition to deputy defense minister—said the government had received 48,000 requests from soldiers’ relatives seeking to DNA test unidentified remains. Russia has not been publicizing casualties in the war, though efforts by Russian media to tally the deaths estimate that nearly 80,000 soldiers have died since fighting began. As the conflict drags on, families of the missing have been lobbying for answers on their loved ones’ whereabouts. Per The Times, Andrei Kartapolov, who leads the parliamentary defense committee, asked those present “not to mention these numbers anywhere,” adding: “This is classified information and quite sensitive.” To which Tsivileva reportedly responded: “I did not name the number of missing persons, but the number of requests to us. Many of them will be found.”

Read it at The Times

9
Anna Wintour Reveals the Secret Behind Her Dark Glasses
THE DEVIL WEARS...
Tim Teeman 

Senior Editor and Writer

Published 12.04.24 12:42PM EST 
Anna Wintour attends the 2023 Ali Forney Center A Place At The Table Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 12, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Anna Wintour has finally revealed why she always wears her trademark dark glasses. The iconic Vogue boss told Katie Razzall, BBC culture and media editor, “They help me see and they help me not see. They help me be seen and not be seen. They are a prop, I would say.” Asked if her distinctive public image was one she felt she had to perform, Wintour said, “I don’t really think about it. What I’m really interested in is the creative aspect of my job.” Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer of Condé Nast, was also asked if it was true no one ever says no to her. “That is absolutely untrue. They often say no, but that’s a good thing. No is a wonderful word.” Asked if people were scared of her, Wintour said, “I hope not.” As for her own future, Wintour, 75, told Razzall, “I have no plans to leave my job,” adding: “Currently.”

Read it at BBC

10
Trump Is Considering DeSantis as Replacement for Pete Hegseth: Report
BURY THE HATCHET
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.03.24 10:31PM EST 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Octavio Jones/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing his pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the outlet reports growing concerns among Republican senators over allegations made against Hegseth, including accusations of binge drinking and sexual assault. Sources also told The Wall Street Journal that Trump’s allies believe Hegseth won’t be able to survive further controversy, noting that the next 48 hours would be crucial in determining his role in the Pentagon. DeSantis was reportedly on an earlier list for potential defense secretary candidates, but Trump ultimately chose Hegseth. However, as allegations continue to mount against Hegseth, sources shared that Trump is now considering DeSantis, as well as a few other choices on the initial list. If Hegseth’s nomination is rescinded, Trump could select DeSantis or another replacement, the sources added. Meanwhile, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins reported Tuesday that Hegseth plans to sit for an interview on Fox News Wednesday.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

