Satanic Temple to Offer Religious Program for Public Elementary Students

The assassin who cooly gunned down the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of witnesses on Wednesday morning made a head-scratching stop before he carried out his hit. New photos released by police show that the suspect dipped into a nearby Starbucks just before he descended upon the Midtown Hilton around 6:45 a.m. to fatally shoot the 50-year-old Thompson as he walked there to give a speech at an investors meeting. The new photos—pulled from security footage—revealed only the alleged gunman’s eyes and hands, as he was wearing the same black facemask and black hoodie he wore during the shooting. Police did not say if the mystery man ordered anything at the coffee joint or if—by some extreme luck—he happened to give his first name for his hypothetical order. Police said the gunman “targeted” Thompson and fled the scene on an e-bike after shooting the health insurance CEO in his calf and back. He remained at large as of Wednesday afternoon.
