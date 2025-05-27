‘SATC’ Star Reveals What She ‘Hated’ About the Show

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon says there was one element of the hit series that didn’t sit right with her: the lack of diversity in its cast. In a new interview with Grazia, the actor said she’d rewatched the entire show to prepare for And Just Like That... and felt the large majority was “still pretty great” but “certain things have really not aged well.” The Emmy winner added, “It was always very difficult being on a show that was so white. I always hated that. When we would raise it, we were told: this is Candace Bushnell’s world and it’s a very white world,” referring to the author and creator behind the series. Nixon, who is queer, also suggested some of the portrayals of and references to trans and gay people at the time were “a little cringy.” However, she praised the show for its role in busting stigmas and changing the media landscape for women. “Its central message was unheard of: ‘You can be a woman, you can have a lot of sex with a lot of different people,” she said. “It didn’t make you a slut and it didn’t mean you were using sex to get something. You were having sex – because you enjoyed having sex!’” Nixon played Miranda Hobbes through six seasons of the original series, two feature films, and the spinoff series And Just Like That... which returns for a third season on Thursday.

