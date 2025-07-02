Satellite Image Sparks Fresh Hunt for Amelia Earhart’s Plane

Pirates of the Caribbean star Bob Elmore has died at 65. Elmore appeared in the 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End film as an executioner, and previously worked as a stuntman on the 2003 movie The Curse of the Black Pearl. He was also the Leatherface stuntman in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. His co-star in that film, Caroline Williams broke the news of his death on Sunday. “My dear Bob Elmore has passed...” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of stars. Fans commented their condolences under Williams’ post, one writing “I’m literally at work crying right now after hearing this. Bob was the man.” His wife wrote on Facebook that “I was thankful and blessed to be Mrs. Leatherface, but even better, Mrs. Bob Elmore.” Although Leatherface was played Bill Johnson, Elmore acted out all the violent scenes in the film. The horror convention, Horror Realm, also posted a tribute to Elmore, revealing that he was booked for its 2026 con. “Awful news coming out that Bob Elmore has passed away. We were fortunate to have him as a guest at Horror Realm a few years back,” the Facebook post read. “We are sorry we won’t have a chance to be with him one more time. Our condolences to Bobs family.” Elmore’s cause of death is unknown.
Brad Pitt might be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but even he had his knees buckle once or twice. On the Wednesday episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the 61-year-old Oscar winner admitted he was starstruck when he first met his Thelma & Louise co-stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. “When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was. Yeah,” Pitt said. “I got over it quickly, though.” The 1991 classic marked Pitt’s breakout role as J.D., the seductive drifter who charms Thelma, played by Davis, and runs off with her money. Though Pitt was a newcomer, he left a lasting impression. “Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate,” he told W Magazine in 2023, recalling their love scene. “She took care of me.”Both Davis and Sarandon have gushed about their co-star in media interviews. “He just has ‘it,’” Davis told PEOPLE in 2020. Sarandon echoed that in a 2021 Extra interview, calling Pitt “not just a really gorgeous face.”
Lizzo is once again hitting back at busybodies and skeptics who won’t stop speculating on her weight loss. In an interview with Women’s Health, the 37-year-old singer aimed to make her mindset, motivation, and methods crystal clear. She directed some comments at those who, despite her previous statements, insist that Lizzo’s changing figure is attributed to GLP-1 drugs.
Lizzo shared with writer Jessica Herndon that she’s recently received questions from fans, like, “Are you taking Ozempic?” and “What happened when you said it’s okay to be fat?” This is not to say that the artist seeks to shade those who turn to GLP-1 drugs in their healthcare journeys. She said, “If I did all of this on Ozempic....I would be just as proud of myself, because this s**t is hard.”
For the “About Damn Time” singer, this wasn’t a weight loss journey, but a weight release journey. Because, as Lizzo sees it, she didn’t actually lose anything. “It’s okay to release weight...[and] it’s okay to gain weight after you’ve released weight,” she says.
In January, Lizzo posted photos to her Instagram wearing workout gear paired with an ecstatic caption. “I reached my weight release goal,” she wrote, adding a motivational message for fans about achieving their own goals.
“I wanted to be ‘big-girl skinny,’” she tells Women’s Health. “Every big girl knows what I’m talking about. Big-girl skinny is 250 pounds.” This meant a balance of feeling like herself while reducing back pain and health concerns she struggled with. The change, she explains, came from consistent exercise and a nutritious diet with lean proteins and vegetables. Each week, she performs a mix of strength training and cardio for three days, and dedicates two days to 45-minute cardio workouts. It wasn’t about chasing thinness—only feeling better in her body, on her terms.
An app allowing users to anonymously report ICE activity has surged to the top of the Apple store after it was condemned by government officials. ICEBlock, which is currently the most popular free app in the U.S. and the third most popular app overall, was accused of being “an incitement of further violence against ICE officers” by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, The Verge reported. ICE Director Todd M. Lyons claimed the app “basically paints a target” on officials’ backs. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said she would work with the Justice Department to prosecute ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron. Attorney General Pam Bondi added that Aaron “better watch out” after “threatening the lives of our law enforcement officers.” Yet the condemnations have done little to dissuade people from using the app. CNN reported that the app has over 20,000 users who are mostly located in Los Angeles. The app stores none of its users personal data, “making it impossible to trace reports back to individual users,” and a disclaimer on the app makes it clear that it is “not to be used for the purposes of inciting violence or interfering with law enforcement.” ICEBlock is currently only available on iOS as it is impossible to ensure total anonymity on the Android’s Google Play store, The Verge reported.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston was named in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Kentucky. The 21-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2021 while attending the University of Kentucky. According to the complaint, the woman alleges Hairston entered her dorm room uninvited, ignored her objections to having sexual intercourse, forcibly removed her clothing, and sexually assaulted her, the Associated Press reported Wednesday, noting that it does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual assault. When contacted for comment, the team referred AP to remarks made by general manager Brandon Beane in April during the NFL draft. Beane said the team had “fully investigated” a 2021 sexual assault allegation that involved Hairston, and called him “an impeccable kid”. “So that’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name. And in this case, doesn’t seem to be anything there,” Beane added. Hairston played three seasons at Kentucky before being drafted 30th overall by Buffalo Bills. The team returns to training camp later this month following a break since mid-June.
Zohran Mamdani has responded to Donald Trump after the president threatened to deport the Democratic nominee for New York Mayor for being a “Communist Lunatic” on Wednesday. In a statement posted on social media, the mayoral candidate wrote: “The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city. His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy, but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you.” Mamdani added that New Yorkers “would not accept this intimidation” and that voters would “resoundingly reject” both Trump and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams’ authoritarian rhetoric in November. Mamdani, who was born in Uganda to Indian parents, has lived in the U.S. since he was seven-years-old and legally became an American citizen in 2018.
Peter-Henry Schroeder, famous for his roles as the Klingon chancellor in the four-season run of Star Trek: Enterprise, has died. According to Deadline, Schroeder passed away with his family by his side at the Lake City VA Medical Center in Florida on June 7. The cause of his death has not been released. In his last days, Schroeder reportedly asked: “When are you going to get me out of here, I’ve got to get back to L.A. [to work].” Schroeder’s final resting place will be the VA National Cemetery in Los Angeles, and he will be honored with Military Honors for his service in the Korean War. When Schroeder returned from the war, he was taught by Marilyn Monroe’s former mentor, Paula Strasberg. Shroeder saw Monroe perform while he was on duty and later recorded a song about it, “Memories of Marilyn.” Schroeder established the music publisher PHS Productions and started an acting workshop. He worked with the likes of Meryl Streep and Alan Alda in the 1979 film The Seduction of Joe Tynan. After acting in the 2000s Star Trek series, he also featured in Ben Affleck’s 2012 Oscar-winning film, Argo, in which he played a producer. He is survived by his two children and two grandchildren.
Satellite Image Sparks Fresh Hunt for Amelia Earhart’s Plane
Researchers are embarking on a new expedition to find Amelia Earhart’s plane after a satellite image appeared to show an aircraft wreckage partially buried in the sand on a remote island in the Pacific, suggesting the famed aviator may have crash-landed there. Earhart, who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic in 1932, vanished with navigator Fred Noonan on July 2, 1937, while attempting to circumnavigate the globe. 88 years later, Purdue University is sending a team to the island of Nikumaroro in Kiribati in hopes of uncovering the Lockheed Electra 10E aircraft. The island, about 1,000 miles north of Fiji, aligns closely with the origin point of four of Earhart’s radio distress calls, Richard Pettigrew, the executive director of the Archaeological Legacy Institute, told NBC News. Other clues—like American-made tools and a medicine vial found on Nikumaroro, and a 2017 expedition in which forensic dogs detected the scent of human remains—also suggest Earhart may have been on the island. But Ric Gillespie, executive director of the group behind the 2017 expedition, believes the object in the satellite image is a coconut palm tree. “We’ve looked there in that spot, and there’s nothing there,” he said.
The fun will end at another Six Flags amusement park. After the beloved entertainment group announced last month that Hurricane Harbor in Maryland would close at the end of this year, company leadership revealed this week that California Great America Park in Santa Clara will also close at the end of the 2027 season. Great America has been open for almost 50 years, delighting fun-lovers in the Bay Area with roller coasters like the loopy “Demon” (built in 1976 as the “Turn of the Century) and a 108-foot high wooden coaster called the Gold Striker. At an investors’ meeting last Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow explained the decision by stating that Great America is “very low on the ranking of margins” among the company’s 42 North American parks. It’s unclear what will become of the 112-acre plot where Great America is currently located, an hour outside of San Francisco. The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (traded under the apt ticker name “FUN”) has had a difficult last 12 months, with its share price losing more than half its value since last July.
“Scary Spice” Mel B is set to tie the knot this weekend, but at least two of her former Spice Girls won’t be in the audience. According to Daily Mail, “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham, 51, and “Ginger Spice” Geri Halliwell, 52, are absent from the guest list for Brown’s lavish ceremony, which will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday. In fact, they may not have been invited at all. Daily Mail also reports that at least one of the two remaining Spice Girls, either “Sporty Spice” Melanie C, 51, or “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton, 49, will also skip the ceremony. The report is a change in tune from last year, when Mel B revealed that Beckham would design her wedding dress. However, Brown’s relationship with Halliwell has been notably icy since she claimed in a 2019 interview that the pair had a sexual relationship in the band’s early days, which Halliwell denies. Last year, Halliwell reportedly pulled the plug on a potential reunion tour over her issues with Brown. This will mark Brown’s third wedding after her marriages to dancer Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and film producer Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017.