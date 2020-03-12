Satellite Imagery Shows Enormous Mass Grave Site for Coronavirus Victims in Iran
Newly released satellite footage shows Iranian authorities building a mass grave site, which now spans 100 yards, just two days after the government first confirmed that the novel coronavirus had infected the country’s citizens, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Iran has since reported the highest number of deaths outside of China. As of Thursday, the country has confirmed more than 10,000 infections and more than 429 deaths of the novel coronavirus. Two massive trenches were added to the cemetery of the Behesht-e Masoumeh complex in the religious city of Qom, which is where Iran’s first two cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed. The satellite imagery shows two large trenches emerging at the site starting on Feb. 21 in Qom, where more than 846 people have contracted the virus. Experts confirmed to the Post that the graves were dug for victims of the coronavirus and noted that the imagery shows a pile of lime, which is used to prevent decay and reduce odor.