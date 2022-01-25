SATs Will Ditch Pencils and Paper and Take an Hour Less
SCREEN TIME
The SAT will no longer be taken with a pencil and paper as part of an overhaul that will also make the college admissions exam an hour shorter and allow students to use a calculator. The plans were announced Tuesday morning by the College Board, the organization that runs the test. “The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” said the group’s Vice President of College Readiness Priscilla Rodriguez. “With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs.” According to NPR, tests will still take place at a test center or at a school to make sure that students have access to a steady internet connection, but students will be allowed to use their own laptop or tablet or one of the school’s computers. The changes, which will be phased in from next year for international students and in 2024 in the U.S., will also see an hour shaved off the three-hour exam.