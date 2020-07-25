Revival Defies City and Brings Unmasked Crowd to California Beach
ANOINTING OF THE SICK?
A huge, unmasked crowd gathered in Huntington Beach, California, for an outdoor revival on Friday in defiance of city officials trying to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The leader of the Saturate OC event, Jessi Green, boasted that she had gotten a citation for holding similar mass baptisms in recent weeks and could be arrested for doing it again. “I believe that if we all got COVID, it would end COVID,” Green said to applause from her audience. Huntington Beach is in Orange County, which is No. 17 on the nationwide list of counties with the most cases. The exact size of the crowd on Friday night was unknown but Green claimed up to 5,000 would be coming. She said the revival is moving to a new location next weekend but did not disclose the place.