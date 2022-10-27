SNL Alum Chris Redd Attacked Outside Comedy Venue

Read it at TMZ
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was attacked on the street in New York City on Wednesday night. Redd exited his car outside the Comedy Cellar when he was punched in the face by a man in a security guard uniform who also snatched his chain, ripping it into pieces, TMZ reported. Redd had been scheduled to perform at the venue that night, but was taken to a hospital instead. The comedian had deep cuts on his nose, but was released from the hospital in good condition. Police haven’t arrested the assailant or released a motive yet.