‘SNL’ Alum Horatio Sanz Groomed, Assaulted 17-Year-Old Fan: Suit
CHILLING
Former Saturday Night Live star Horatio Sanz allegedly plied a 17-year-old with alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a party in 2002, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday. The Pennsylvania plaintiff, who was not identified, accuses the actor of groping her breasts and digitally penetrating her without her consent. She further alleged that Sanz started flirting with her when she was just 15 and operating an SNL fan site and that he knew she was underage. The suit also names NBCUniversal as a defendant, claiming the network should have interceded. Sanz’s attorney called the allegations “categorically false” in a statement to TMZ: “Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims.”