‘SNL’ to Welcome Three New Players for Season 45, Including First Asian Cast Member
Later this month, Saturday Night Live will return for season 45 with three new featured players, including the first Asian cast member to appear on the show. Bowen Yang was a writer on the sketch comedy series last season and first appeared onscreen as Kim Jong Un in a sketch with guest host Sandra Oh. Yang is also known for co-hosting the “Las Culturistas” podcast with Matt Rogers and for maintaining a hilarious Twitter presence.
Saturday Night Live also welcomes Chloe Fineman, a Groundlings improv performer whose Instagram boasts convincing impressions of Maisie Williams and Marianne Williamson, and stand-up comedian Shane Gillis. The three new performers have daunting shoes to fill—just last week, Leslie Jones announced that she was leaving the show to host a reboot of Supermarket Sweep. Returning cast members include Beck Bennet, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd. Season 45 premieres on Saturday, Sept. 28 with Woody Harrelson hosting and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.