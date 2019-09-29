Woody Harrelson Debuts Hilariously Creepy Joe Biden Impression in SNL Premiere

After a cameo-filled cold open featuring Alec Baldwin’s President Trump and Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani freaking out over impeachment, Saturday Night Live’s 45th season premiere took their send-up of impeachment-mania one step further, airing a 10-minute mock CNN Impeachment Town Hall.

The panel, according to CNN’s Erin Burnett (Cecily Strong), served as an example of how the Democratic candidates have “united together and decided to handle impeachment the only way they know how: with a muddled, 10-person town hall debate.”

There was SNL newcomer Bowen Yang—the first-ever cast member of Asian descent—as Andrew Yang, sporting a tight shirt and imitating the candidate’s lack of neck. “I’m literally giving free money to people and I’m still in sixth place!” he exclaimed. Another newbie, Chloe Fineman, appeared as Marianne Williamson—live via astro-projection from outer space.

Then came the “actual candidates,” including Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren and—yes!—Larry David’s Bernie Sanders, who exclaimed, “Hello, everyone! I’m so excited to be back and ruin things a second time!”

Host Woody Harrelson debuted his Joe Biden impersonation—ridiculous capped teeth and all. “There’s no need to worry anymore: Daddy’s here, America! I see you, I hear you, I sniff you, and I hug you from behind.”

He added, “Now, as I ask anytime I walk into a room: Where am I? And what the hell is going on here?”

And, last but certainly not least, the great Maya Rudolph cameoed as Kamala Harris. In her pitch-perfect tone, she exclaimed, “Now, Erin, that little girl you just introduced? That little girl is me. Just checking because, I’m not just that little girl. I’m also America’s cool aunt. A fun aunt. I call that a ‘Funt.’ The kind of Funt that will give you weed but then arrest you for having weed. Can I win the presidency? Probably not. Can I successfully seduce a much younger man? You better funting believe it.”