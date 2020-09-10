Saturday Night Live will return to Studio 8H for its Season 46 premiere, and will air live in its usual time slot on October 3, the Peacock announced Thursday.

This year marks a significant milestone for the venerated sketch show: October 11 will be the 45th anniversary of its premiere in 1975. It is unclear whether SNL will celebrate this landmark with a special—although the date does fall on a Sunday, meaning the anniversary will occur while the show is still on air on the East Coast.

In April SNL introduced an “At Home” format in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with cast members and host Tom Hanks filming from their separate apartments.

Ahead of its premiere SNL has promoted UCB alum Ego Nwodim to its main cast after two years as a featured player. More information on the new season is expected at a later date.