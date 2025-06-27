SNL Star ‘Sobbing’ After Finding Shock Link to Show’s Icon
Sometimes the ghosts of Saturday Night Live’s past have a mind of their own. Cast member Sarah Sherman recently learned that all of her SNL checks were being sent to the estate of the late Gilda Radner, an iconic alum of the show and an inspiration of Sherman’s. During a recent appearance on the Good One podcast, Sherman recounted the experience of receiving a “giant” handwritten letter from Radner’s brother notifying her of the mix-up. “I started, like, hysterically sobbing, obviously,” she said on the podcast. “I’m like, ‘Okay, God’s speaking to me right now.’” Radner is fondly remembered by SNL fans for being one of the seven “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” who made up the show’s original cast in 1975. Her parody of Barbara Walters was lauded by Walters herself, who called the actress “the first person to make fun of news anchors,” and Radner also snagged an Emmy Award for her work in 1978. Sherman was so touched by the cosmic connection to Radner that she sent a long text to her famously concise boss, Lorne Michaels. His response? “That’s sweet.”