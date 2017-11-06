Saudi Arabia Claims Lebanon Has Declared War

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Saudi Arabia has accused Lebanon of declaring war on it, Reuters reports. On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced that attacks by the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah constituted a declaration of war. The announcement comes two days after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned. Hezbollah accused Saudi Arabia of forcing al-Hariri to quit. In a televised statement, Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan said al-Hariri had been warned that Hezbollah's actions “were considered acts of a declaration of war against Saudi Arabia by Lebanon and by the Lebanese Party of the Devil."