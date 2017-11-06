CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Saudi Arabia Claims Lebanon Has Declared War

    TENSE

    Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

    Saudi Arabia has accused Lebanon of declaring war on it, Reuters reports. On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced that attacks by the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah constituted a declaration of war. The announcement comes two days after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned. Hezbollah accused Saudi Arabia of forcing al-Hariri to quit. In a televised statement, Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan said al-Hariri had been warned that Hezbollah's actions “were considered acts of a declaration of war against Saudi Arabia by Lebanon and by the Lebanese Party of the Devil."

    Read it at Reuters