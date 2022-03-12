Saudi Arabia Executes Record-Breaking 81 People in One Day
EXECUTIONARY STATE
Saudi Arabia executed 81 people Saturday, the kingdom announced, the largest amount of people killed by the country in a single day. Those who died had been convicted of crimes such as murder, rape, and terrorism charges, according to The Wall Street Journal. The country did not disclose how the prisoners were killed, though it has usually resorted to beheading by sword. The kingdom has repeatedly faced criticism from human rights activists over its rampant of use of the death penalty, but the kingdom shot down any suggestion the method wasn’t effective. “The interior ministry announces this to assure everyone that this country…won’t hesitate to deter anyone who threatens security or disrupts public life…” it said, per the Journal. The previous record for executions was in 1980 after 63 people were killed after they laid a siege to Mecca’s Grand Mosque for two weeks.