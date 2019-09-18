CHEAT SHEET
TOUGH SELL
Saudi Arabia Sells Building Where Khashoggi Was Killed, Says Report
Saudi Arabia has sold its Istanbul consulate building where Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi was murdered last year, according to reports from Turkey. Khashoggi went there on Oct. 2, 2018, to collect documents for his planned wedding. Habetürk TV reported that the building was sold last month to an unknown buyer for one-third of its market value. “A new building for the consulate had already been purchased in Sariyer district, which also hosts the U.S. consulate,” the report claimed. Saudi authorities would have needed the approval of Turkey’s foreign ministry before selling the property, but an official at the ministry reportedly said they were unable to confirm the sale. The Saudis are also said to be attempting to sell the consul general’s official residence—where it has been claimed Khashoggi’s body was incinerated—but are yet to find a willing buyer.