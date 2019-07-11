CHEAT SHEET
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Saudi Arabia to Finally Allow Women to Travel Abroad Without Male Permission
Saudi Arabia is planning to lift an archaic restriction that currently requires Saudi women under 21 years old to get permission from a designated male guardian to travel abroad. The new rules would end guardianship laws pertaining to travel for men and women over 18 years old, allowing them to leave the country without the the consent of a male guardian. The new easing of restrictions is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's PR drive to be seen as a modernizer. Last year, he pushed to allow women to drive in the kingdom. However, the new rules fall far short of considering Saudi women equal to men. Women of all ages will still be required to have a designated male guardian’s approval to marry, to leave prison, and to leave centers for domestic violence.