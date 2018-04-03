Saudi Crown Prince: Israelis ‘Have Right to Their Own Land’

The controversial new crown prince of Saudi Arabia has signaled a thawing of relations with Israel by saying in an interview that Israelis have a right to their own land—even though his kingdom still doesn’t formally recognize the Jewish state. The Saudi second-in-command, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, told The Atlantic: “I believe that each people, anywhere, has a right to live in their peaceful nation. I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land.” However, in less-diplomatic comments, the prince also declared that Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, is trying to outdo Adolf Hitler by conquering the world as part of a “triangle of evil” with the Muslim Brotherhood and terrorists. “I believe the Iranian supreme leader makes Hitler look good,” the prince is quoted as saying. “Hitler didn’t do what the supreme leader is trying to do. Hitler tried to conquer Europe.… The supreme leader is trying to conquer the world.”
