Saudi Crown Prince Denies Ordering Jamal Khashoggi Murder: ‘60 Minutes’
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Sunday on 60 Minutes that he takes “full responsibility” for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi but denied ordering the murder. “If there is any such information that charges me, I hope it is brought forward publicly,” Salman told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell. In November, the Central Intelligence Agency concluded with “high confidence” that the crown prince ordered the assassination of Khashoggi. The crown prince also denied that any of his confidants were involved in a plot to kill Khashoggi. “There is no threat from any journalist,” the crown prince told O’Donnell. “The threat to Saudi Arabia is from such actions against a Saudi journalist.” The interview is one of the first televised appearances the crown prince has taken part in since the grisly murder almost exactly one year ago. He made similar comments during an interview featured in the PBS Frontline documentary The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, released on Saturday.