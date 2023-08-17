MBS Invited to U.K. for First Visit Since Khashoggi’s Killing: Reports
WHAT MURDER?
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been invited to visit the United Kingdom, the British media reported Wednesday, five years after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The BBC and The Times cited unnamed sources in their reports of the invitation, bolstering a Financial Times story last month saying the invitation was extended as Britain “seeks to deepen its ties with the kingdom and lure investment from the oil-rich Gulf.” The trip would be MBS’ first since Khashoggi was lured into the Saudi consulate where he was murdered and dismembered, allegedly at the hands of agents working for the prince. MBS denied involvement despite the CIA concluding that he gave the lethal order. Shortly after The Washington Post columnist’s death, the British government condemned “his killing in the strongest possible terms” and expressed “concerns about the appalling brutality involved.”