Saudi Crown Prince’s Sister Accused of Ordering Gun-Wielding Attack on French Craftsman
The sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is on trial in Paris where she’s accused of ordering a brutal beating of a local craftsman. Ashraf Eid, who was doing work on the royal’s luxury apartment three years ago, alleges a bodyguard to the princess attacked him after she accused him of taking photos and videos of her. Eid claims the guard hit him, tied up his wrists, put a gun to his head, and ordered him to kiss the princess’s feet, CNN reports. Eid says the princess then insulted him, saying: “You’re all the same, bastards, dogs. You’ll see how you should speak to a princess, how one should speak to the royal family.” Hassa bin Salman didn’t show up for the trial but is facing charges of armed violence and complicity to hold someone against their will. Her defense team firmly denied the accusations.