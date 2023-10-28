Saudi Defense Minister to Visit White House Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman (KBS) is heading to the White House on Monday to meet senior Biden administration officials, according to Axios. The visit was long-planned, but comes as Israel announced it's intention to move into the “second stage” of their war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Saudi Arabia warned U.S. officials last week that a ground incursion could be “catastrophic" and might result in a regional war, according to The New York Times. KBS, the brother of Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, is the highest-ranking Saudi official to meet with the Biden administration. Last week Biden said that while he “no proof,” he thought Hamas may have timed their attack on Oct. 7th to derail efforts on Israel-Saudi normalization.