Saudi ‘Investigators’ Actually Removed Khashoggi Evidence, Says Turkish Official

A team of Saudi investigators supposedly sent to help Turkey investigate the murder of Jamal Khashoggi actually worked to remove evidence of the killing, a senior Turkish official has claimed. Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported that an 11-member team of Saudi investigators, which arrived in Turkey a week after Khashoggi was killed, included experts on chemicals and toxicology who allegedly attempted to obfuscate the evidence. An unnamed top official backed the report, saying the government believes two members of the team “came to Turkey for the sole purpose of covering up evidence” before Turkish police were allowed to search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi was murdered on Oct. 2. The official said the fact that a cleanup team was dispatched to the consulate suggests Khashoggi’s killing “was within the knowledge of top Saudi officials.”
