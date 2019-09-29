Saudi King Salman’s Personal Body Guard Shot and Killed in ‘Personal Dispute’

Read it at Associated Press
The prominent personal bodyguard to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was fatally shot in what is being described as a “personal dispute.” The death of Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham, whose age has not been reported, has shocked the kingdom, according to the Associated Press. After initial rumors implied various conspiracy theories, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that a friend of al-Fagham shot and killed him after a gunfight erupted at a private residence. Five Saudi security force officers were also injured, but it is not clear how or why they were involved.