    Saudi King Salman’s Personal Body Guard Shot and Killed in ‘Personal Dispute’

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    The prominent personal bodyguard to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was fatally shot in what is being described as a “personal dispute.” The death of Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham, whose age has not been reported, has shocked the kingdom, according to the Associated Press. After initial rumors implied various conspiracy theories, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that a friend of al-Fagham shot and killed him after a gunfight erupted at a private residence. Five Saudi security force officers were also injured, but it is not clear how or why they were involved.

