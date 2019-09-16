Ever since Donald Trump became America’s commander in chief and started creating diplomatic crises around the world, the question has loomed: how will he react if he faces a violent challenge that appears to demand a military response?

Well, that’s happening right now. The attacks on Saudi Arabia early Saturday morning, cutting its oil production in half, have us on the brink of a huge new Middle East conflict, a massive surge in oil prices, and a global recession.

The administration is blaming Iran, and may well be right about that. It’s highly unlikely that Houthi rebels in Yemen, who claimed responsibility for lighting up the sky with Saudi Arabia’s most important petroleum processing plant, had the means on their own to carry out such an operation.