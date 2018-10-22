Saudi Operative ‘Dressed Up As Khashoggi And Left Consulate,’ CNN Reports

A member of the Saudi “hit squad” which allegedly carried out the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was seen dressed up in the writer's clothes on the day he was killed, a senior Turkish official has told CNN. The Turkish government's investigation has uncovered surveillance footage that appears to show the man leaving the consulate by the back door wearing Khashoggi's clothes, a fake beard, and glasses. The same man, disguised as Khashoggi, was later spotted at Istanbul's Blue Mosque hours after the journalist was last seen. He's been identified by Turkish officials as Mustafa al-Madani, one of 15 members of an alleged kill team sent to Turkey. Madani, 57, is of similar height, age and build to Khashoggi and Turkish officials believe he was used as a decoy as part of the cover-up of the writer's murder.
