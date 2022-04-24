Saudi Princes Are Selling Their Homes and Yachts to Ward Off Crown Prince
EVERYTHING GOES!
A horde of cash-strapped Saudi princes are selling hundreds of millions of dollars in assets to sustain their opulent lifestyles—and avoid the attention of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. “These people don’t work, they have huge staffs and they’re afraid of [Prince Mohammed],” a source told The Wall Street Journal. Collectively, some princes have sold everything from a $155 million mansion in England to 200-feet yachts. One motivation for the sales is to prevent the Crown Prince from hovering over them. Bin Salman has garnered a reputation for curtailing any person, relative or not, he deems to be a threat to his regime, so some of the royals hope the sales will lower their profiles, according to the Journal. The Saudi regime is aware of the sales, including some by former ambassador to the U.S. Bandar bin Sultan, who said his sales were solely “because he saw bigger benefits to investing in the kingdom with the amazing job the crown prince is doing.”