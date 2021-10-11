Saudi Royal Family Gifted Trump Fake Tiger Furs, Says Report
CAT’S PAJAMAS
With an estimated fortune of $110 billion, the Saudi royal family can afford anything it wants—but it seems even the world’s most nefarious billionaires like to save cash when buying gifts out of obligation. The Saudis showered former President Donald Trump with presents during his infamous “glowing orb” visit in 2017, including three robes made with white tiger and cheetah fur. According to The New York Times, the Trump administration clung onto gifts and failed to properly disclose them before they eventually handed them over to the General Services Administration on the final day of Trump’s presidency. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service then ran tests on the furs and determined that they were fake. “Wildlife inspectors and special agents determined the linings of the robes were dyed to mimic tiger and cheetah patterns and were not comprised of protected species,” said Tyler Cherry, a spokesman for the Interior Department. The Saudi Embassy in Washington didn’t take up the chance to explain the embarrassing revelation when contacted by the Times.