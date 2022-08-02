Saudi Sisters Glimpsed Strange Figure Outside Apartment Before Deaths: Report
MYSTERY DEEPENS
A suspicious figure allegedly lurking outside the Sydney apartment of two Saudi sisters disturbed them enough that they reported him to building management, just months before their nude bodies were discovered by authorities in early June, according to the Daily Mail. An employee with the building management company told the Mail on Monday that Asra and Amaal Alsehli had filed a report about a man loitering near their unit earlier this year. “We checked the CCTV and saw there was a man there,” the staffer said. “But that spot is busy… He could have been anyone.” The surveillance didn’t show the man doing “anything untoward,” the source added, so the matter was dropped. The Alsehlis also complained that someone was meddling with food deliveries made to their apartment, but no proof of their claim was ever found. Authorities believe the sisters died in their apartment in May, and—though there were no visible signs of injury or forced entry—have labeled their deaths suspicious.