Saudis Call for Arrest of Female ‘Mecca Girl’ Rapper

A female rapper is facing arrest in Saudi Arabia for her music video about women in the holy city of Mecca. “Our respect to other girls but the Mecca girl is sugar candy,” Asayel Slay sings on the YouTube video, according to the BBC. Kingdom authorities claimed it “offends customs and traditions of the people of Mecca and contradicts their noble identity and traditions” and called for the arrest of anyone involved in the production. That sparked a quick backlash on social media, where critics said the crackdown shows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s touted reforms are window-dressing.