Saugus High School Shooter Nathaniel Berhow Dies of Self-Inflicted Wound

The teen who shot up his California school before turning the gun on himself—on his 16th birthday—has died of his head wound, officials said Friday. Nathaniel Berhow was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Thursday’s rampage at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, which left two classmates dead and three others wounded. His mother was with him when he was pronounced dead, KABC-TV reported. The two students killed in the mass shooting were identified by the coroner as 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell and 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger.