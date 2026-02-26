Savannah Guthrie Expected to Make Return to ‘Today’ Show

Cindy McCain is stepping down as executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to focus on her health. In a statement released on Thursday, the widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain said that her decision was made “with a heavy heart” and that serving the organization has been an “honor of a lifetime.” The decision comes after the 71-year-old McCain suffered a stroke in October. “I had truly hoped I could finish out my term, but my health has not recovered to a level that allows me to fully serve the enormous demands of this job,” McCain wrote. According to officials, McCain will step down from her position in three months. McCain, a lifelong Republican, broke with the party to endorse former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and was nominated and confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture by Biden in 2021, where she largely focused on the food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. She was appointed executive director of the WFP in March 2023, where she continued her focus on Ukraine as well as what she described as the “full-blown famine” in Gaza. Her departure will allow President Donald Trump, 79, who is highly critical of the UN, to propose a replacement.
Savannah Guthrie’s bosses expect her to return to the Today Show, but the timeline is uncertain as her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing. Variety reported that NBC expects Savannah to return on her own timeline, even if that ends up being a significant period. This week, Savannah said her family was offering a reward of up to $1 million for the safe recovery of her mother, who was abducted from her Tucson area home last month. Longtime Today Show host Hoda Kotb, who retired from the show last year, has been filling in for Savannah in her absence. Former Today Show anchor Katie Couric called the situation “tragically unprecedented.”“I do think morning shows are living, breathing organisms, and when something happens to a member of these very close-knit teams, it is devastating, I think, to everyone,” Couric told Variety. “I think the Today Show team is doing the best they possibly can, and it must be excruciating to try to carry on, but also to cover a story about a beloved colleague.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s disabled State of the Union guest was arrested for standing up as President Donald Trump spoke, according to numerous statements. Aliya Rahman was removed from the gallery by Capitol Hill Police a little more than a month after she was dragged from her car by ICE while on her way to a doctor’s appointment in Minneapolis. The 43-year-old has been charged with unlawful conduct by disrupting Congress, according to separate statements from Omar, Rahman, and police. Speaking to Democracy Now, she said, “The sergeant of arms told me it was because I was standing up,” and claimed the incident had aggravated injuries from January. During the address, Trump called Minnesota’s Somali community “pirates.” Rahman said she stood when “I heard this man say some of the most racist things I have heard come out of any leader’s mouth about the people of my city, and continue to trash talk my state of Minnesota and glorify [Homeland Security], the people who did this to me and who are being allowed to roam free on the streets.” “The guest was told to sit down, but refused to obey our lawful orders,” Capitol Police told the Minnesota Reformer. “It is illegal to disrupt the Congress and demonstrate in the congressional buildings.”
A college professor has been suspended while an investigation into her “abhorrent” racist hot mic comments is carried out. Allyson Friedman, an associate biology professor at Hunter College, was heard making vile remarks during an online meeting on February 10. “They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school,” she said, as an eighth-grader spoke. “Apparently, Martin Luther King said it like, if you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back. You don’t have to tell them anymore.” Her comments followed Superintendent Reginald Higgins, saying “[father of Black history] Carter G. Woodson said, ‘When you can’t control a man’s thinking, you do not have to send him to the back door. He will go without being told,’” according to CBS News. In a statement on Wednesday, the college’s President Nancy Cantor said, “abhorrent remarks were heard coming from a district parent who also is a Hunter employee.” She added, “Pending the outcome of our investigation, the employee has been placed on leave.” Speaking to the New York Post, Friedman said, “My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group,” she said. The Daily Beast has approached her for comment.
A woman is behind bars in the Dominican Republic after performing an altered version of the national anthem during karaoke. In a viral clip, Amarilis Brito Rodríguez sang the anthem at the restaurant “Mofongo & Variedades Eddy,” in the dembow style, a rapid-tempo musical genre originating in the Dominican Republic. Authorities arrested the 64-year-old a few days later, citing Article 37 of Law 210-19, which does not allow “acts of outrage against the National Anthem.” The law makes it illegal to alter the anthem in any way, including changing its tempo or making it danceable, both of which Rodríguez could be liable for. “I used the anthem’s verses to express my free spirit. I comply with what the law says, but I don’t regret it because I don’t feel I did any harm,” she told reporters. Rodríguez could face a fine and a few months in prison for her blunder. “Forgive me, my country, forgive me in every way I need to ask,” she added when speaking to reporters.
Horrifying footage circulating on social media shows a woman hanging precariously from a ski lift in California. She appears to have slipped from her seat as she went up the slopes at Bear Mountain Ski Resort. Video uploaded to Instagram shows two other skiers desperately holding onto her as the lift completes its trip up the mountain. Thankfully, the woman arrived safely at the summit, where local press reported a number of resort staff were there to help out. The user behind the terrifying clip, Pierce Mayer, said he did not know the woman but had spoken with her after the ordeal was over. She apparently said she was doing “OK,” and Mayer added it wasn’t immediately clear why she had lost her bearings and almost plummeted onto the slopes. It comes after a 12-year-old girl fell from a lift at nearby Mammoth Mountain. The child’s mother had slipped after the lift took off before she’d had a chance to put the safety bar in place.
The astronaut who experienced a medical event that prompted NASA’s first medical evacuation has identified himself. Mike Fincke, 58, revealed Wednesday that he was the ailing crew member aboard the International Space Station who needed medical attention last month. “On Jan. 7, while aboard the International Space Station, I experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates,” he said in a statement. “Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilized.” Fincke left with three others on a SpaceX flight last summer, but their mission ended on Jan. 15 so he could get advanced imaging. The medical event also led to the cancellation of Fincke’s planned spacewalk with another astronaut. “I’m doing very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston,” he said. “Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are. Thank you all for your support.”
Hoda Kotb is set to remain on the Today show as Savannah Guthrie stays off air while authorities continue the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84. Kotb, 61, left the NBC morning show after a 17-year run in a tear-filled goodbye last year, but returned to support the production during Guthrie’s leave. Kotb is not planning to return to full-time hosting again. Savannah, 54, has not made an appearance on the show since her mother’s disappearance from her home on Jan. 31. She has also pulled out from hosting the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and stepped back from NBC’s State of the Union coverage. Guthrie has a contract on the show that ends this year, and there are no updates on if or when the 15-year veteran will be back. An NBC insider told Page Six, “At the moment, we’re taking things week by week, day by day.” They added that “Hoda has been a steady hand and calm presence for the staff,” who are all focused on supporting Savannah and the show. Investigations into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance have stalled as officials have yet to identify a suspect. Multiple ransom notes have been sent to the media.
Wu-Tang Clan founding member Oliver “Power” Grant has died at 52. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed. Fellow member Method Man broke the news in an emotional Instagram tribute, writing, “Paradise my Brother safe travels!!” and adding that he “is not ok” in the wake of the loss. Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon responded with a string of prayer emojis before sharing his own message: “The most high is merciful. I love you.” Tributes quickly poured in from across the hip-hop world, including from GZA, who shared photos with Grant and wrote, “Wu wouldn’t have come to fruition without Power. His passing is a profound loss to us all.” He concluded his message offering his “deepest condolences” to Grant’s family. Born in Jamaica, Grant later moved to Staten Island, where he grew up alongside Wu-Tang Clan members including RZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. The musician played a pivotal role in the group’s early rise after its founding in 1992. Beyond music, Grant helped expand the Wu-Tang Clan brand, most notably through the creation of the Wu Wear clothing line—cementing his influence on both hip-hop culture and business.
The driver who killed Laura Lynch, 65, one of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to driving recklessly and causing the crash. According to KFOX14, Domenick Chavez, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Investigators say he was driving between 106 and 114 mph when he crashed head-on into Lynch’s car in December 2023. The crash occurred outside El Paso, Texas, and Lynch died at the scene, while Chavez was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the crash, Chavez was not under the influence, but he was driving with a suspended license that had been revoked after two DWI-related convictions. Lynch played upright bass and co-founded what was then called the Dixie Chicks, later The Chicks, in 1989 alongside Robin Lynn Macy on guitar and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin. She left the band in 1995. Following her death, The Chicks released a statement paying tribute to their founding member, saying the band holds a “special place” in their hearts “for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.”