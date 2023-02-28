Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID Mid-Show as Fans Ask ‘Where’s Hoda?!’
THAT’S SHOW BIZ
Today show host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of their Tuesday morning broadcast, forcing her to head home shortly after appearing on air at 7:30 a.m. Guthrie had reported not feeling well shortly before the test. It comes as co-anchor Hoda Kotb has been notably—and inexplicably—absent for more than a week. Fans have been left wondering what happened to Kotb after Guthrie and co-host Jenna Bush Hager simply said on air that Kotb is “out.” Sheinelle Jones was left to fill in for both Guthrie and Kotb on Tuesday morning. “As soon as we found out [about the positive COVID test], she rushed home to rest up,” Jones said on air. “So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.” Guthrie previously tested positive for COVID in January 2022.