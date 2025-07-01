Savannah Guthrie Gives Rare Comments About Her Divorce
Savannah Guthrie is more than 15 years removed from her divorce, but it seems like the split still weighs on her. In an interview on Tuesday with Monica Lewinsky, the Today correspondent said that the end of her marriage was “horrible and sad and it broke my heart and it took me years to recover.” Guthrie met her first husband, Mark Orchard, in 2005 when they were both covering Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse trial—Guthrie for TruTV’s “CourtTV” and Orchard for the BBC. The two journalists married later that year, before parting ways in 2009. Guthrie has long kept mum on the factors behind the divorce, telling Lewinsky that it was the “one thing I didn’t want to talk about” in her book Mostly What God Does. She further explained that “some of it was just too personal and too embarrassing” to include in the 2024 book, which explores the role faith plays in her life. Guthrie met current husband and PR guru Michael Feldman shortly after the divorce, and the couple now has two children. In the interview, Guthrie also delved into the death of her father and her choice to pursue journalism over a legal career.