Savannah Guthrie Praises Hoda Kotb for Having the ‘Guts’ to Leave ‘Today’ Show
‘SO PROUD’
Today anchor Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion as she paid tribute to her colleague Hoda Kotb as the NBC mainstay announced her departure from the show on Thursday morning. Kotb is set to leave the morning show in early 2025, explaining that her recent sixtieth birthday had led her to conclude that now is the right time to step down from hosting duties. “We love you so much,” Guthrie said through tears, adding: “We don’t want to imagine this place without you.” Guthrie said Kotb’s impending exit is “complicated” because no one on the show wants her to go. “Also, I just want to say, I am so proud of my friend,” Guthrie continued. “You have guts. For someone to leave at the top of their game, to leave something that’s wonderful that you love … and say ‘But I dream even bigger for myself.’’ Guthrire also said she is inspired by Kotb. “This means so much to me,” Kotb said. “I don’t know what to say except for: You don’t leave family. So I’m going to be haunting you in your lives for a long time!”