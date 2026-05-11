Savannah Guthrie Reveals New Show Amid Mom’s Abduction Case

Mark Smythe, a New Zealand composer known for his work on horror films and concert music, has died after collapsing on a notoriously difficult hiking trail in Sierra Madre. The 53-year-old was found unresponsive on the Mount Wilson Trail near Rescue Ridge on May 9, according to the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team. Relatives and friends were performing CPR when rescuers arrived, alongside firefighters from the Sierra Madre Fire Department, but Smythe was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released the cause of death. Tributes were paid to the composer on social media. “It is a comfort to know that he was doing one of the things he loved, hiking in the hills,” his sister, Pepe Becker, wrote in a post on Facebook. The fatality is the second reported on the trail this month after another hiker died after falling a “significant distance” into a ravine earlier in May.
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- 1Renowned Composer Dies Climbing Infamous California TrailMOUNTAIN TRAGEDYThe fatality is the second reported on the trail this month.
- 2‘80s Singer’s Health Crisis Deepens With Cardiac ArrestHEALTH NIGHTMAREShe had been suffering abdominal pain.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 3Hollywood Star’s Heated Road Rage Clash Caught on CameraGRINDING HIS GEARSA witness said the actor charmed onlookers even while “having a meltdown.”
- 4‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor Convicted for Stabbing ExBLOODBATH ATTACKNick Pasqual stabbed his girlfriend more than 20 times.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 5Savannah Guthrie Reveals New Show Amid Mom’s Abduction CaseWORDLE GOES PRIMETIMEThe “Today” show anchor is set to host a new game show.
- 6Frontier Passengers Flee After Jet Fatally Strikes PersonRUNWAY HORRORThe aircraft fatally struck an apparent trespasser on a runway, filling the cabin with smoke.
- 7Wild Reason Star Is Suing Tech Giant for $15 MillionCOPYRIGHT CLASHThe singer accused the company of capitalizing on her success.
- 8Beatles’ Final Concert Rooftop to Become MuseumCOME TOGETHERFans will finally get to set foot on the Savile Row roof where the Fab Four made their last public appearance.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 9Painting Stolen by Nazis Found After Family Secret ExposedNAZI LOOTThe artwork may never be returned to its rightful owners.
- 10Plane Evacuated After Catching Fire in Landing EmergencyHAIR-RAISINGThe incident took place at one of the world’s more crash-prone airports.
Singer Bonnie Tyler suffered a cardiac arrest amid a health battle that left her in an induced coma, according to the Portuguese press. The Welsh star had to be resuscitated at Faro Hospital in the Algarve, and she will remain in a coma as doctors treat an infection, Correio da Manha reported. The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer had reportedly begun to feel unwell in the U.K. After doctors found nothing she flew to Portugal, where she has a second home, and began to suffer severe abdominal pain. After two days in bed, her husband, Robert Sullivan, rushed her to a private hospital, and from there she was transferred to Faro Hospital, where the 74-year-old underwent treatment for a burst appendix. On Wednesday, a statement on her official Facebook was released, which said, “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie was admitted to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she owns a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is already recovering.” Then, two days later, a follow-up statement confirmed that the ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ singer had “been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery.” The Daily Beast has reached out to her reps for comment.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Avengers star Benedict Cumberbatch got into a heated argument while riding his bike in London after another cyclist accused him of running a red light. Witnesses said an angry “vigilante” cyclist followed Cumberbatch until he pulled over, and the two men then argued for about 10 minutes about whether the Imitation Game star had run three red lights. Cumberbatch accused the other man of verbally abusing him, causing the cyclist to respond sarcastically, “Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law.” Cumberbatch replied, “I did it once.” His accuser was apparently taken aback when he realized who he had confronted, but nevertheless continued to accuse him. In the meantime, the bike lane was blocked, and school children were passing by “awestruck,” witnesses said. Cumberbatch politely asked them to wait for photos, then posed with them after the other cyclist finally left. “Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown,” a witness told the Daily Mail. “They went at each other about five times.”
Hollywood actor Nick Pascal, 36, is facing life behind bars after a jury found him guilty of a vicious attack that left his girlfriend bleeding out in her Sunland, California home. Pascal was found guilty of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, in a California court on Friday. Pascal stabbed Allie Shehorn, his estranged girlfriend more than 20 times in a violent, frenzied attack on May 23, 2024. “I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” Shehorn said in court. Shehorn’s roommate found her and administered life saving first aid. Shehorn had a restraining order in place at the time of the attack, and had endured previous assaults from Pascal. Pascal, who guest-starred as a background actor on an episode of How I Met Your Mother in 2011, attempted to flee to Mexico after the brutal assault, but was caught before crossing the border in Texas. He now faces a possible lifetime in jail, the maximum penalty.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
Savannah Guthrie Reveals New Show Amid Mom’s Abduction Case
Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie is set to host a new game show based on the mobile app Wordle, NBC said on Monday. The news comes as Guthrie‘s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, remains missing after being abducted from her home in February. Doorbell camera footage captured a masked man armed with a gun standing at her front door before her disappearance. No suspects have been officially named or charged in connection with the investigation. Guthrie said filming for the show had been scheduled for March but had to be delayed after her mother’s disappearance. She told The New York Times, which owns the Wordle mobile app, that the game had become a shared ritual between her and her mother, and recalled showing her the pilot for the game show adaptation in December. The show will feature teams competing against each other in large-scale Wordle-inspired challenges, racing to solve five-letter word puzzles for a cash prize. The series is expected to premiere in 2027.
A shocking video has captured the moment Frontier Airlines passengers rushed to evacuate after their aircraft fatally struck a person on the runway. The chaos unfolded after the aircraft struck an apparent trespasser on a runway at Denver International Airport on May 8, triggering an engine fire and filling the cabin with smoke. Footage captured the aircraft accelerating down the runway before a bright orange flash and sparks erupted from one engine. Moments later, smoke spread through the cabin, prompting panic as passengers ignored instructions to leave luggage behind and headed for emergency exits. Passengers were later directed to “stay low and jump” onto inflatable slides as they escaped. Passenger Mohamed Hassan, told KUSA it was the “scariest experience of my life.” Separate security footage released by Denver officials shows the alleged trespasser crossing the runway before being struck near an engine. The victim has not been named. The aircraft was traveling about 139 mph at the time, according to FlightAware, with the impact occurring roughly two minutes after the person breached airport fencing. All 224 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated.
Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against tech giant Samsung, alleging the company used her image to sell TVs without her permission. According to a legal complaint filed on Friday in a U.S. district court in California, Samsung allegedly used an image of the singer on stage during a 2024 performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on cardboard packaging for a substantial portion of Samsung TVs sold in the United States last year. Court documents state that the image is a copyrighted work owned by Lipa. “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit states, which adds that the packaging was “designed to improperly capitalize on Ms. Lipa’s hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung’s products.” The singer said she demanded Samsung stop using the image after discovering it in June 2025, but claims the company was “dismissive and callous” and “repeatedly refused.” The Daily Beast has contacted Samsung for comment.
The famous London rooftop where the Beatles played their last live show in 1969 is being turned into a museum that fans can finally visit. The Fab Four’s final public performance, on Jan. 30, 1969, took place atop 3 Savile Row, then home to their record label Apple Corps and the studio they used to lay down the album Let It Be. The lunchtime gig was famously brought to an end by police. Paul McCartney, 83, paid a return visit to the property ahead of Apple Corps’ Monday announcement that it would transform the townhouse into a public attraction set to welcome visitors next year. “There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop,” he said in a news release, as The New York Times reported. The new attraction will feature “seven floors of never-before-seen material” and a recreated recording studio, with visitors able to walk on the rooftop itself. “Even the railings remain the same,” chief executive Tom Greene said in the release.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.
The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.
This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.
A painting looted by the Nazis during World War II has resurfaced in the possession of the descendants of one of the Netherlands’ most infamous SS collaborators after a family member exposed the secret. The artwork, Portrait of a Young Girl, by Dutch painter Toon Kelder, was part of the renowned collection owned by Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker before it was seized by Adolf Hitler’s second-in-command, Hermann Göring, after Goudstikker fled Europe in 1940. Art detective Arthur Brand said the painting had apparently hung for decades inside the family home of Hendrik Seyffardt, a top Dutch Waffen-SS commander assassinated by resistance fighters in 1943. Brand said a relative contacted him after discovering both his family connection to Seyffardt and the painting’s history. The relative told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “I feel ashamed. The painting should be returned to the heirs of Goudstikker.” According to Brand, Seyffardt’s granddaughter allegedly acknowledged the work was “Jewish looted art” and warned: “It is unsellable. Don’t tell anyone.” Brand later traced the painting through a 1940 Nazi-era auction catalog after finding a Goudstikker label and the number “92” carved into the frame. Police cannot force the return of the painting to the Goudstikker family, as the theft has passed the statute of limitations.
Nepal’s main international airport was forced to close on Monday after a flight operated by Turkish Airlines caught fire as it landed. Nobody on board was hurt. Flames and smoke poured from the right-side undercarriage as the Istanbul service touched down at Tribhuvan International in Kathmandu. Airport authorities said emergency crews swiftly brought the fire under control and that all 277 people on the Airbus A330 disembarked safely. Operations were suspended Monday morning, with multiple inbound flights placed in holding patterns while officials investigated and worked to reopen the airport’s sole runway. Plane crashes occur with some regularity in Nepal, where mountainous geography combines with unpredictable weather to create difficult aviation conditions. A similar incident in 2015 saw another Turkish Airlines flight slide off a fog-shrouded Kathmandu runway during landing, leaving the airport closed for days. Everyone aboard escaped without injury on that occasion, and the damaged aircraft was eventually hauled away and repurposed as a museum exhibit.