Savannah Guthrie to Host ‘Today’ Show From Home Over Coronavirus Concerns

Savannah Guthrie will be hosting the Today show from home amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. In a memo to NBC staff on Tuesday, NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim said the network asked Guthrie to stay home after she reported feeling she had a “super mild” sore throat, in order to model the “hyper-vigilance” the company is asking employees to demonstrate in order to slow infections.

“Many of us have worked closely with Savannah these past few weeks – especially at TODAY–and I want to assure you that, per NBC’s doctors and all the relevant public health authorities, Savannah’s current status does not mean any of you are at any greater risk, you can absolutely still come to work and don’t need to take any additional precautions–beyond those we’re all already taking–because of this,” he said.

In a series of tweets, the morning news anchor said she had a sore throat and runny nose, and that at the advice of the network’s doctors, she would anchor the show from home.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a Today staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. The network subsequently announced that on-air personalities Al Roker and Craig Melvin would be self-quarantining at home for several weeks. Like most other New York media companies, the network has asked most employees to work from home to limit the spread of the novel virus.