Missing Kentucky Mom’s Remains Found, Suspect Arrested
The remains of missing Kentucky mother Savannah Spurlock were found on a property tied to a suspect arrested in the case, officials announced in a Thursday press conference. According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy and The Louisville Courier Journal, Spurlock’s remains were discovered “in an unnatural position beneath the surface of the ground” on a property owned by a relative of David Sparks—who was arrested Thursday morning. Officials also found “items of evidence believed to be connected to the missing persons case” with the remains on Wednesday night, after police reportedly received a tip about a “foul odor” coming from the property. The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine Spurlock’s cause of death.
Sparks, reportedly one of the last men seen with Spurlock, was charged with “abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.” Purdy told reporters on Thursday that Spurlock was at Sparks’ residence on the day she vanished. The discovery reportedly comes days after the six-month anniversary of the 23-year-old mom’s disappearance.