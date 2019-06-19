CHEAT SHEET
CUSTOM SLEEP
The Highly-Rated Sweetnight Pillow Adjusts to Your Sleeping Style — And It’s on Sale on Amazon Today
At Scouted, we think that pillows fall in the investment-worthy bucket of stuff we use every day, especially when you consider how long you spend with your face buried in yours. And today, you can get Sweetnight’s top-rated Shredded Gel Memory Foam Pillows on Amazon for $34, or 20% off. Sporting a 4.2-star average rating from upwards of 800 reviews, the pillows are customizable, allowing you to remove or add the amount of shredded foam you want for your perfect sleep. The versatility in that design makes it the perfect pillow to buy multiples of for couples or even to gift someone since they can then determine for themselves how they want to use it. Each pillow comes with a breathable rayon cotton zippered cover that is machine washable and will keep you cool through warm summer nights. And since this is an Amazon investment, it’ll ship fast and returns are a breeze. It’s always a good time to elevate your basic products and taking your pillow to the next level is hard to resist with a price like this so check it out before the sale ends tonight. | Get It on Amazon >
