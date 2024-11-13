These Skincare Essentials Will Help You Glow Up Without Breaking the Bank

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Skincare brands love to sell the idea of more: more highly-specific products, more steps to add to your routine, and (go figure!) more expensive ways to maintain a glow. If you’re looking for a simpler, less expensive way to achieve dewy, plump, and radiant skin, Zen Dew is the brand for you.

Zen Dew is setting itself apart in the world of skincare with an emphasis on simplicity and balance. Unlike other brands, Zen Dew has a straightforward philosophy: fewer products and more results. Its multi-functional skincare products —which are crafted for all skin types—balance time-tested ingredients like snail mucin with modern clinicals like salicylic acid, creating a carefully-crafted blend that can help heal, hydrate, and brighten your skin . That means you’ll see actionable results without needing to incorporate a dozen extra steps into your routine or add unneeded items to a pile of clutter.

The best part? You can stock up on these already-inexpensive essentials at an even cheaper price! Use the code 20ZENDEW and you’ll get an extra 20 percent off your purchase.

This hydrating face cream is packed with ingredients that deliver intense hydration and feature anti-aging benefits, leaving your skin plump and radiant no matter what time of day you decide to use it.

Moon Milk Snail Mucin Moisturizing Glow Cream

Transform your routine with this multi-functional anti-aging serum, which corrects dark spots, brightens your face, hydrates, smoothes, and firms your skin, and reduces redness—all at the same time!

Star Light Snail Mucin Glow Serum

This powerful toner is a one-way ticket to smooth, clear, and glowing skin—without all the unnecessary extra ingredients.