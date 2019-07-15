Prime Day Product Launch: 4-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set from Scouted Favorite Brand Lodge

Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set, $70 (24% off)

Includes a skillet, round griddle, dutch oven, and a lid for the oven, preseasoned with no synthetic materials or chemicals.

Shop the rest of our other Prime Day deal picks here. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up here.

Amazon seems to enjoy brands dropping new products during Prime Day and a great example right now is Lodge’s new Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set. Each of the four in the set is preseasoned to Lodge’s specs with no synthetic materials or harmful chemicals. And while some Prime Day product launches come in at full price, you can get this set for $70, which is 24% off. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.