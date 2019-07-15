Save 29% During Prime Day on Amazon’s Best-Selling Digital Picture Frame

This widescreen model from Nixplay is the best-selling digital picture frame on Amazon. Nearly 3,500 reviewers have left it a 4.2-star average rating and it’s super easy to use. A simple motion detector knows when you’re home and turns the frame off when you leave. You can also connect your social networks and pull photos directly from them. | Get it on Amazon >

