Save 35% on Select Cowin Headphones on Amazon for Cyber Monday

Save 35% on select Cowin Headphones on Amazon

Choose from the Cowin SE7 or E8 headphones, up to 30 hours of battery life, and improved active noise-canceling technology.

Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.

If you were looking for a sign to buy new headphones, this is it: Amazon is taking up to 35% off select Cowin over-ear headphones for Cyber Monday. Enjoy Active Noise Cancelling technology, up to 30 hours of playback time on certain models, and the choice of 10 different colors. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.